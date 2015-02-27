Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ombudsman urges to speed up the process of adoption of bill "On reproductive health".

Report informs, the annual report of the Ombudsman for the 2014 "On state of the protection and enforcement of rights and freedoms in Azerbaijan".

The report proposes the preparation and adoption of a new strategy in connection with the expiration of the National Strategy on Reproductive Health for 2008-2015 this year.

Responding to a question Report, chairman of the parliamentary committee on social policy Hadi Rajabli said, the discussion of the project delayed due to some of the difficulties that have arisen in the adoption of the draft law "On reproductive health".

H.Rajabli said, the discussion of the bill not considered this year.