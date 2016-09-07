Azerbaijani government considering issue of deceased donor

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ 'Currently, the Ministry of Health and Cabinet of Ministers consider deceased donor issue in Azerbaijan'.

Report informs, Fariz Babayev, Head of Hemodialysis Department of the Republican Clinic Urological Hospital named after M.J.Javadzade told reporters.

According to him, treatment of renal failure is carried out in certain stages in Azerbaijan: 'In the first stage, patients are treated with drugs, and then hemodialysis begins. According to instructions, patients undergo kidney transplant operations. As in the world, these operations in Azerbaijan are also carried out only by relative donors'.

F. Babayev noted that currently, the Ministry of Health and Cabinet of Ministers consider deceased donor issue in Azerbaijan: 'In June this year, Azerbaijan hosted congress of Turkish transplantologists. Azerbaijani religious figures were also invited to the event, attended by about 500 guests from 21 countries, to educate the population. Because people should consciously accept the issue of deceased donor'.