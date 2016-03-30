Azerbaijan signs order on implementation of State program on preventing diabetes

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Health Ogtay Shiraliyev has signed an order on the implementation of the "State program on diabetes in the 2016-2020 years."

Report was informed in the press service of the Ministry of Health.

The order reflected issues related to the approval of the Plan of the ministry's activity in those years in the framework of the "State program on diabetes in 2016-2020", a timely and qualitative measures by executive heads of organizations according to the Plan of activity, informing Ministry of Health about the work done and so forth.

Note that in the framework of the state program it is planned to improve a single electronic register and information base of diabetics, providing them with insulin and other medicines, diagnosis and prevention of diabetes, organization of participation of specialists in the fight against diabetes at international congresses, conferences and symposia, etc.

At the same time it is planned to organize trainings for doctors, publishing literature, brochures and posters for the prevention of diseases, periodic publication of information in the media on the prevention of diabetes and so forth.