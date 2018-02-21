Azerbaijan Disinfection Antiseptics Sterilization Association holds a conference

© Report/ Elchin Murad

Baku. 21 February. REPORT.AZ/ Baku hosts a conference of the Azerbaijan Disinfection Antiseptics Sterilization Association (AZDAS 2018).

Report informs, speaking at the conference, Chief Epidemiologist of the Ministry of Health, Ibadulla Aghayev said that modernization of preventive and anti-epidemic measures against hospital-acquired (nosocomial) infections is one of the important tasks facing the country's health.

Aghayev noted that disinfection measures against infectious diseases were taken throughout the history, using various means, and then disinfection measures were further improved and studied as a science.

Notably, as a continuation of this conference, a seminar will be held at the National Oncology Center, February 22.