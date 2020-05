Task Force under the Cabinet of Ministers says a total of 65 people have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, while 54 others recovered in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

Coronavirus patients, aged 71 and 59, have lost their lives.

So far, Azerbaijan has 2,758 confirmed cases, 1789 recoveries, and 35 deaths.

The treatment of 934 people (30 are in critical, 44 moderate, others in stable condition) is underway.

A total of 208 546 coronavirus tests have been conducted across the country.