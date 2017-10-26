Ancient mechanism of cell against cancer found in human organism

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ Genetics established that RNA molecules originally developed as a means of studying genes have a very interesting capacity. Report informs, they can trigger a hidden mechanism that prompts cells to commit suicide.

Scientists believe that this could be used as a new method of cancer treatment.

“It’s like committing suicide by stabbing yourself, shooting yourself and jumping off a building all at the same time. You cannot survive”, stated lead study author Marcus Peter.

Researchers found that RNA molecules are capable "to kill" the cancer cells as well as fulfilling their intended purpose of suppressing gene activity. Healthy cells in this process do not suffer.

Currently cancer survival increase every year. However, progress for full or half curing the patients in this field is quite low. The doctors learned to diagnose cancer much faster and accurately but curing is as difficult as 50 years ago.

The scientist is certain that further research of this specific feature of our organism will allow significantly to increase chances completely ridding of tumors.