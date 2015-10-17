746 people suffered from food poisoning in 2015

Baku. 17 October. REPORT.AZ/ During the first 9 months of 2015, 523 food poisoning cases were recorded. Report was told by Imran Abdullayev, the head of department at the Center of Hygiene and Epidemiology of Azerbaijani Ministry of Health.

According to him, during this period, totally 746 people suffered from food poisoning.

He stated that, during nine months of this year, 13 cases of botulism have been recorded: "Number of suffered persons amounted to 19 people, two of them died. They poisoned from home-made pickled vegetables.