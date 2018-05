Baku. 17 May. REPORT.AZ/ NATO International School in Azerbaijan (NISA) will hold the next summer session in Baku from 27 June to 1 July.

Report informs, the main topics of the session will be the upcoming Warsaw NATO summit, as well as NATO's ability to respond to crises in neighboring countries.

The session will be attanded by the representatives of NATO, Azerbaijani officials, experts, politicians, and etc.