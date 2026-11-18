Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) Vugar Suleymanov attended the 4th Ukraine Mine Action Conference (UMAC 2026) in Brussels.

According to Report, ANAMA said that Suleymanov held a number of bilateral and trilateral official meetings on the sidelines of the conference.

During a meeting between Suleymanov, EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Magdalena Grono, Director of the European Commission's Service for Foreign Policy Instruments Peter Wagner, and Director of the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining Tobias Privitelli, the participants discussed the scale of the landmine problem in Azerbaijan and possible ways to help address it.

At a meeting with Roman Prymush, Deputy Head of Ukraine's State Emergency Service (SESU), the sides discussed the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on "Conducting Training Activities in Humanitarian Demining in the Republic of Azerbaijan", signed between ANAMA and SESU on the sidelines of UMAC 2025, as well as prospects for further cooperation.

During talks with Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleksandr Mishchenko, the sides discussed strengthening international cooperation in addressing the mine threat, developing multilateral partnerships and supporting international initiatives in this area.

A meeting with Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Economy and Environment Ihor Bezkaravainyi and representatives of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) focused on prospects for exchanging best practices in humanitarian demining and implementing joint initiatives.

Suleymanov also met with Pierre Carlo Sanday, Senior Programme Officer at the Disasters and Conflicts Branch of the UN Environment Programme's Geneva office in Kyiv, to discuss the environmental rehabilitation of areas contaminated by mines and other explosive ordnance, the environmental impact of demining activities and measures to ensure environmental safety.