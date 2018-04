Kazakh Vice Prime Minister to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev will visit Azerbaijan next week.

Report informs, Kazakhstan Ambassador to Azerbaijan Beibit Isabayev told reporters Friday.

According to him, during the visit Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan will hold a number of meetings in Baku with officials and visit the International Sea Port in Alat, where he will discuss opportunities to increase transit between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.