Venice Commission to adopt opinion on the law on NGOs in Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Venice Commission of the Council of Europe will adopt an opinion on the law on NGOs in Azerbaijan on December 12. Report was informed in the press service of the EC, the appropriate draft opinion is included in the agenda of the 101-st plenary session of the Venice Commission, which is scheduled to be held on December 12 and 13.

During the forthcoming session the adoption of opinions on the law on lustration in Ukraine, a number of laws in Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro is also expected.