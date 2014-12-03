 Top
    Close photo mode

    Venice Commission to adopt opinion on the law on NGOs in Azerbaijan

    Draft opinion on the law on NGOs in Azerbaijan included in the agenda of the plenary session of the Comission

    Baku. 3 December. REPORT.AZ/ Venice Commission of the Council of Europe  will adopt  an opinion on the law on NGOs in Azerbaijan on December 12. Report was informed in the press service of the EC, the appropriate draft opinion is included in the agenda of the 101-st plenary session of the Venice Commission, which is scheduled to be held on December 12 and 13.

    During the forthcoming session the adoption of opinions on the law on lustration in Ukraine, a number of laws in Georgia, Moldova, Montenegro is also expected.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi