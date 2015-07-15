US Embassy comments on statement of Azerbaijani Defense Ministry to restore ties with Pentagon

Baku. 15 July. REPORT.AZ/ "The United States’ longstanding readiness to cooperate with Azerbaijan is unwavering, including on military issues."

Report was told by the US Embassy to Azerbaijan, commenting on the statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan on restoring ties with the Pentagon.

The Embassy stated that, since Azerbaijan’s independence, the U.S. organized a variety of military-to-military programs and training in a number of areas, including military proficiency, counterterrorism, counternarcotics, and even English language skills.

"We deeply value this collaboration, as well as our ongoing work with Azerbaijan through NATO. Our close cooperation and support continue to this day", said in the press service of the US Embassy.

"The U.S. policy toward Azerbaijan is based on our strong commitment to working together to achieve the brightest future possible for both our countries. This commitment is as strong as ever. We look forward to continuing and expanding our cooperation in all aspects of our relationship.

On July 14, Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issued a statement, which declares the Ministry is ready to restore relations with the Pentagon, despite the enstrangement of ties between the two countries over the past year.