UNDP commends adoption of National Bio-diversity Strategy and Action Plan for Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 October. REPORT.AZ/ United Nations Development Programme welcomed the National Bio-diversity Strategy and Action Plan for 2017-2020 adopted by the President for Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the UN Baku office, the United National Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative, Mr. Ghulam M. Isaczai highlighted the importance of the National Strategy for stronger cooperation with the government for the next five years. “This national strategy will boost the reforms in this field and enhance UNDP–Government collaboration in programming activities in bio-diversity and overall, in environmental protection. UNDP will continue to collaborate with the Global Environment Facility (GEF) and the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources in spearheading biodiversity and ecosystem management in Azerbaijan”, he said.

“The National Bio-diversity Strategy will support the Government of Azerbaijan in successful implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals on lives below water (SDG 14) and on land (SDG 15) by the target year of 2030,” Ghulam M. Isaczai said.