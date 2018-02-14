UN Resident Coordinator: We are satisfied with cooperation with Azerbaijan

© Report

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ "We are satisfied with our cooperation with Azerbaijan".

Report informs, the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai told reporters.

According to him, Baku will host in September an intergovernmental forum dedicated to supporting the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in Azerbaijan.

A draft of the "Baku principles on the integration of the goals of sustainable development on a national basis and acceleration of their implementation" will be presented. These principles provide for further steps to support the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in Azerbaijan, and will also contribute to the intergovernmental forum of the Sustainable Development Goals.

"The parties are preparing to adopt a document that will promote sustainable development, signing the document can be a good example for the countries of the region," he said.

Isaczai stressed that the UN provides great support to sustainable development of the country, in particular, the seminar organized today is aimed at supporting the development of the Azerbaijani economy.

"Azerbaijan is a leader in the region, in particular from the point of view of mechanisms and political will, including in view of the establishment of a national agency. In this direction, Azerbaijan has set correct goals and ways of achieving them," he added.