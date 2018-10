© United Nations in Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 August. REPORT.AZ/ Flags in memory of the former general secretary of the organization Kofi Annan have been lowered at UN office in Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to the press service of office.

Notably, Kofi Annan died on August 18. Annan was the world's top diplomat, serving from 1997 to 2006. In 2001, Annan and UN were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.