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    Ukraine congratulates Azerbaijan on election to ITU bodies

    Foreign policy
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 19:45
    Ukraine congratulates Azerbaijan on election to ITU bodies

    Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha congratulated Azerbaijan on its election to the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Council and the Radio Regulations Board.

    Report informs that Sybiha made the remarks in a post on X.

    "The elections to two governing bodies of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) - the ITU Council and the Radio Regulations Board - have just concluded in Doha. I sincerely congratulate all the countries elected to these bodies, in particular the countries of our region - Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Poland, Czechia, Romania and Kazakhstan - on their successful election. I wish the newly elected members fruitful work and significant results in advancing the global telecommunications sector," Sybiha wrote.

    He also thanked ITU member states for their principled stance and their decision not to support Russia's election to the union's governing bodies.

    Andrii Sybiha International Telecommunication Union (ITU)
    Andrey Sibiqa Azərbaycanı BTİ-nin rəhbər orqanlarına seçilməsi münasibətilə təbrik edib
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