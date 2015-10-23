​U.S. Department of Commerce supports Azerbaijani anti-corruption efforts

Baku. 23 October. REPORT.AZ/ Officials from the U.S. Department of Commerce with participation of the U.S. Department of Justice Resident Legal Advisor held a workshop with Azerbaijan’s Anti-Corruption Directorate of the Prosecutor General’s Office and Azerbaijan’s Anti-Corruption Commission.

The meeting discussed the tactics and cooperation for countering corruption, Report informs citing the US Embassy to Azerbaijan.

The Charge d’Affaires for the U.S. Embassy in Baku delivered remarks. The United States supports Azerbaijani government initiatives to combat corruption, which is an important part of our bilateral cooperation.