 Top
    Close photo mode

    TurkPA Secretariat opens headquarters in Baku

    Parliament Chairmen of member states attended the inauguration

    Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku has today hosted inauguration ceremony of new building of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking countries (TurkPA).

    Report informs, opening ceremony was attended by the Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) Ismail Kahraman, Chairman of the Lower House of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin, Chairman of Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan Chynybay Tursunbekov.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi