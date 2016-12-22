TurkPA Secretariat opens headquarters in Baku

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Baku has today hosted inauguration ceremony of new building of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking countries (TurkPA).

Report informs, opening ceremony was attended by the Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey (TBMM) Ismail Kahraman, Chairman of the Lower House of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin, Chairman of Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament) of Kyrgyzstan Chynybay Tursunbekov.