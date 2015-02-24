Turkish FM to visit memorial to the victims of Khojaly in Baku

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ The program of Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's visit to Azerbaijan has been revealed. Report was informed by the diplomatic sources, Davutoglu arrives in Baku on the night of 24 to 25 February.

During his visit, Cavusoglu is to visit Fakhri Xiyaban, the Alley of Martyrs and the graves of Turkish soldiers, who gave their lives for the freedom of Azerbaijan.

The Turkish Foreign Minister is expected to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov, Prime Minister Artur Rasizade and Chairman of Milli Majlis Oktay Asadov.

On February 26 Cavusoglu, together with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is to visit the monument to the victims of Khojaly tragedy.