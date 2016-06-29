​Tourism and Culture Minister met with President of UN General Assembly

Baku. 29 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Culture and Tourism Abulfas Garayev met with the President of the UN General Assembly Mogens Lykketoft in New York.

Report informs citing the press service of the United Nations, the meeting with the President of the General Assembly Mogens Lykketoft on 28 June, Minister of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan Abulfas Garayev informed about the outcomes of 7th Global Forum of the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations Baku, Azerbaijan, 25-27 April 2016.

They agreed that the threats faced by youth and children require the United Nations to double its efforts and refine its responses to addressing the challenges of violent extremism.

In their discussion they touched upon issue of refugees and the assistance Azerbaijan provides. Minister also drew attention of the President to the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue Azerbaijan is organizing in the spring 2017.