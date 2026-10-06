The UAE and Azerbaijan: Cultivating a Partnership for Shared Prosperity

When Azerbaijan inaugurated the Garadagh Solar Power Plant in October 2023, it marked more than the completion of a major renewable energy project, UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohammed Al Blushi said in an article he wrote for Report.

Developed by Masdar, the 230-megawatt plant demonstrated what our two countries could achieve by bringing together Azerbaijan"s ambitions with the UAE's investment and expertise. Today, that same spirit of cooperation is opening new opportunities in another sector essential to our shared future: food security.

Our energy partnership continues to grow, with investments in renewable and conventional energy reflecting the depth of our economic relationship. From Masdar's expanding portfolio of renewable energy projects to ADNOC's investment in Azerbaijan's energy sector, our cooperation demonstrates how shared ambitions can translate into tangible achievements. It also provides a foundation for broadening our partnership into sectors that will shape the prosperity and resilience of future generations.

This progress rests on strong strategic and economic foundations. Guided by the shared vision of our leadership, the UAE and Azerbaijan have elevated their relationship to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Sustained engagement between our Ministers of Economy, including through the Joint Intergovernmental Commission, has helped identify opportunities in agriculture, investment, innovation and other priority sectors. Our Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which entered into force on 15 April 2026, alongside our bilateral roadmap for 2025-2029, provides a framework for expanding trade, strengthening supply chains and encouraging greater private-sector participation. With bilateral non-oil trade reaching USD 1.64 billion in 2023, our countries have a foundation on which to develop new opportunities across priority sectors.

Food security and sustainable agriculture are among the most promising of these opportunities. In February 2026, a UAE delegation led by Her Excellency Dr. Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, visited Azerbaijan alongside representatives of government entities and more than 30 private-sector companies. The visit brought together government officials, investors and businesses to explore opportunities in agricultural production, trade and investment, reflecting our shared ambition to make food security a more prominent pillar of our economic relationship.

An important outcome was the signing of a memorandum of understanding on food safety, animal health and biosecurity, laying the groundwork for closer agricultural trade and investment. The strong participation of the UAE's private sector also demonstrated commercial interest in turning these opportunities into practical partnerships. Together, these developments marked an important step towards translating our shared priorities into tangible results.

For the UAE, food security is a long-term national priority. Our arid climate and limited freshwater resources have encouraged us to develop an approach that combines diversified international partnerships with sustainable domestic production, advanced agricultural technologies and innovation. Our National Food Security Strategy 2051 identifies 18 major food types and seeks to diversify supply through three to five alternative sources for each. International partnerships are therefore central to our efforts to strengthen resilience while creating opportunities for mutually beneficial investment and trade.

Azerbaijan offers considerable potential in this regard. Its agricultural resources and production capabilities complement the UAE"s investment expertise, technological innovation and position as a global trade and logistics hub. Our bilateral food trade reached approximately AED 239 million in 2025, providing a foundation for further growth. With the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement now in force, we have an opportunity to strengthen commercial connections and encourage greater investment across the agricultural value chain, from production and processing to storage, distribution and access to new markets.

Our geographic and economic strengths create opportunities that extend well beyond our respective markets. At the crossroads of Europe, Asia and Africa, the UAE has established itself as a global hub for trade, logistics, finance and investment, connecting businesses and supply chains through its international ports, aviation networks and integrated transport infrastructure. Azerbaijan, meanwhile, occupies a strategic position along the Middle Corridor, linking Central Asia and the Caucasus with Türkiye and European markets. Bringing together these complementary networks offers opportunities to connect agricultural producers with consumers across regions, diversify supply chains and strengthen international trade. Recent cooperation between AD Ports Group and AZCON Holding to explore opportunities in ports and logistics provides another avenue for expanding these connections and facilitating trade between our regions.

Yet the future of food security depends on more than agricultural production and trade. A reliable food supply begins with the water that sustains crops, the energy that powers production and the innovation that allows us to use our resources more efficiently. As climate pressures intensify, closer cooperation across these interconnected areas will become increasingly important.

The UAE has invested in agricultural innovation and water-efficient technologies to improve productivity in challenging environmental conditions. Together with Azerbaijan, we see opportunities to exchange knowledge, encourage research and explore new approaches to sustainable agriculture. By combining our respective strengths, we can support agricultural resilience while creating opportunities for businesses, researchers and innovators.

Our countries have also helped advance the international recognition that agriculture and food systems must be central to climate action. As successive hosts of COP28 and COP29, the UAE and Azerbaijan have contributed to sustaining international momentum on climate action and sustainable development. At COP28, the UAE launched the Emirates Declaration on Sustainable Agriculture, Resilient Food Systems and Climate Action, encouraging countries to integrate food systems into their climate policies, strengthen agricultural resilience and mobilise investment in sustainable solutions. Azerbaijan built on this momentum at COP29 through the Baku Harmoniya Climate Initiative for Farmers, launched in partnership with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations to improve coordination among international agricultural initiatives and strengthen support for farmers. Together, these efforts reflect an important principle: climate action must translate into practical benefits for producers, stronger food systems and greater economic resilience. Our growing bilateral agricultural cooperation provides an opportunity to carry this approach forward through investment, innovation and closer commercial partnerships.

The connection between water, agriculture and economic prosperity will also be central to the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, which the UAE will co-host with Senegal in Abu Dhabi from 8 to 10 December. Our ambition is to help move international cooperation from commitments to implementation, mobilising investment, advancing innovation and building partnerships that deliver tangible benefits for communities. By bringing together governments, financial institutions, businesses and innovators, the Conference can help accelerate practical solutions that strengthen water resilience and support sustainable food systems. Our expanding agricultural cooperation with Azerbaijan illustrates the potential of this approach, connecting shared priorities with investment, expertise and opportunities for lasting economic growth.

From the solar fields of Garadagh to the agricultural opportunities now emerging between our countries, the UAE and Azerbaijan have shown how a shared vision can create tangible results. Our task is to build on that experience, connecting our businesses, investors and innovators to strengthen food systems and create new opportunities for our people. In doing so, we are cultivating a partnership that extends beyond individual projects to a shared vision of resilience, sustainable growth and prosperity.