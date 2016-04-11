​The safest countries in the world unveiled

Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan ranks 87th out of 117 countries in Crime Index for Country 2016 rated by Numbeo.

Report informs, according to the rating, Azerbaijan's security index is 67.61, and the crime rate - 32.39.

The list is concluded by the most safe countries. So, South Korea ranked 117th, on the last place in the ranking and therefore is recognized as the safest - 85.69 (14.31), Singapore is the 116 th - 84.19 (15.81).

Next, the top ten safest countries included Japan (115), Hong Kong (114), Taiwan (113), Georgia (112), Qatar (111), the United Arab Emirates (110), Austria (109), Estonia (108).

It should be noted, Turkey is located at the 71 th place ranking, Russia - on the 50th.

The highest crime rates observed in Venezuela, South Sudan, South Africa, Papua New Guinea, and Honduras. These countries are located, respectively, on the first of the ranking.