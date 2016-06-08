The Caspian Sea littoral states meeting starts in Moscow

Baku. 8 June. REPORT.AZ/ The 3-day meeting of deputy foreign ministers of five Caspian Sea littoral states kicked off on Wednesday at Russian Foreign Ministry in Moscow, Report informs referring to the IRNA Agency.

Participants from Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan Republic are to consider context of convention on legal regime of the Caspian Sea.

According to the researches, the Caspian Sea, as the largest lake on Earth by more than 1200 kilometers length and 320 kilometers width has a strategic and sensitive situation.

It has 50 billion barrels of oil and 257 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Presidents of five littoral states in their first summit meeting in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, reached a general agreement in 2002 on fight against environment pollution and ways to protect Caspian Sea.

This agreement gradually led to signing the Caspian Sea Environment Convention so called 'Tehran Document' in Iran in 2003.