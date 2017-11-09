Tajik lawmaker to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ On November 10, the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) will host a solemn meeting dedicated to the Tajik President's Day, as well as the 25th anniversary of the historic 16th session of the Supreme Council of Tajikistan.

Report informs citing the Embassy of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan.

The event is supported by the Milli Majlis Committee on International and Inter-Parliamentary Relations, as well as the Azerbaijan-Tajikistan inter-parliamentary working group.

The event will be attended by Akramsho Felaliyev, Deputy Chairman of the Tajikistan's lower house of parliament, who has already visited Baku.

Azerbaijani parliamentarians are expected to attend and make speeches in the events.

The event is organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan.