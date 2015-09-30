​St. Petersburg Governor arrived in Azerbaijan

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ St. Petersburg's Governor Georgiy Poltavchenko, heading the official delegation of the city, arrived in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, during the three-day visit Mr.Poltavchenko will hold meetings with Azerbaijani officials.

In particular, he is expected to meet with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and the First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov.

The governor also will visit agriculture plants and meet with Baku residents who witnessed the blockade of Leningrad.