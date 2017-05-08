Spanish journalist expresses his apology to Government and People of Azerbaijan

Baku. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ A Spanish journalist, who is regularly published in the media of Argentina and the Latin America region, addressed an official letter to the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Republic of Argentina asking for removal of his name from the “List of foreign citizens illegally visited to occupied territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan”.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

R. Montañana reaffirmed his full respect to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders, its laws and regulations. R. Montañana noted that in his report from the occupied territories, he stressed that those territories are part of and belong to Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, R. Montañana mentioned that his visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia in no way served for the promotion of illegal regime established in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and expressed his apology to the Government and People of Azerbaijan for an unauthorized visit to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The appeal by R. Montañana was considered and the removal of his name from the list was decided.