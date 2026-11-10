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    Serbian ambassador concludes diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 10 November, 2026
    • 13:45
    Serbian ambassador concludes diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan

    Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received Dragan Vladisavljević, Serbia's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    During the meeting, the ambassador, who was awarded the Dostlug Order by the President of Azerbaijan for his contributions to the development of relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia, was formally presented with the award and received a congratulatory message.

    The ambassador expressed his deep gratitude for receiving the prestigious award, describing it as a reflection of the high value placed on relations between the two countries.

    The meeting focused on the strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia and their existing cooperation agenda.

    Jeyhun Bayramov expressed satisfaction with the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia, which are based on friendship and mutual respect. He emphasized the important role of political dialogue, reciprocal visits, and high-level contacts in developing bilateral ties.

    The importance of the two countries' mutual support for the norms and principles of international law, particularly the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, was also highlighted.

    The sides expressed satisfaction with the expansion of economic and trade relations in recent years, the promotion of mutual investments, and the development of cooperation in energy, transport and logistics, industry, agriculture, tourism, humanitarian affairs, and other areas.

    The meeting also addressed cooperation within regional and international organizations, the coordination of positions on regional and international issues of mutual interest, and the continuation of mutual support.

    At the meeting, the ambassador, whose diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan is coming to an end, was wished success in his future endeavors.

    Dragan Vladisavljević thanked Azerbaijan for the support and cooperation extended to him during his tenure. He said he would look back on his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan with satisfaction and expressed confidence that friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Serbia would continue to develop.

    Serbian ambassador concludes diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan
    Serbian ambassador concludes diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan
    Serbian ambassador concludes diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan

    Jeyhun Bayramov Dragan Vladisavljevic Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry (MFA)
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