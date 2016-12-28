Serbia introduces visa-free regime for Azerbaijani citizens

Baku. 28 December. REPORT.AZ/ Serbia decided to start process of elimination of visa regime for holders of ordinary passports of Azerbaijan Republic.

Report informs referring to Serbian press, the decision has been taken at the meeting in Belgrade, attended by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior Nebojsa Stefanovic and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Trade, Tourism and Telecommunications Rasim Ljajic

The process of visa abolition also embraces citizens of Georgia and Armenia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the holders of Serbian passports can currently travel without a visa to 64 countries.