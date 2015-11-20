 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russian Minister: We try to develop Russia-Azerbaijan cooperation in the field of education

    Dmitry Livanov: Such a program should be realized and developed

    Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ 'Our ministries are responsible for Russia-Azerbaijan cooperation in the field of education and we try for active development of this cooperation maximally'.

    Report informs, Dmitry Livanov, Russian Minister of Education and Science told reporters.

    'As for scientific projects, today we have discussed with the leadership of Science Development Fund under the President of Azerbaijan, possibility of cooperation program between this fund and Russian Scientific Foundation, Russian Foundation for Basic Research. I think that such a program should be realized and developed. It will give new opportunities for scientific cooperation in realization of important scientific projects and exchange of young graduate students, doctoral students for the purpose of increase of staff potential in the field of science', Russian Minister says. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi