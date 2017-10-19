 Top
    Russian MFA: There are all chances to agree on Caspian Sea status in 2018

    Bratchikov: The document harmoniously balances needs of all five countries
    Baku. 19 October. REPORT.AZ/ Most articles of the future convention on the status of the Caspian Sea have already been agreed, there are all chances to reach an agreement in 2018. Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, special representative of the President of the Russian Federation on the delimitation and demarcation of the state border of the Russian Federation with neighboring CIS member states, Ambassador for special assignments (Ambassador at Large) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Igor B. Bratchikov said.

    "All parties are aware that the Convention will be a compromise legal instrument that should provide clear and transparent rules for our interaction in various fields, resolve possible disputes, become a reliable basis for preserving a safe and predictable situation in the region, preserving the Caspian Sea as a sea of friendship and good neighborliness ", added diplomat, who heads the Russian delegation at talks on the Caspian Sea.

    According to him, absolute majority of articles of the future convention on status of the Caspian Sea has now been agreed. Bratchikov stressed that the document "harmoniously balanced the needs of all five countries, do not violate the national interests of any of them”.

