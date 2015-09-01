 Top
    Russian Foreign Minister arrives in Azerbaijan

    During visit Lavrov will discuss various aspects of Azerbaijani-Russian relations

    Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid a working visit to Azerbaijan. 

    Report informs, during the visit planned to discuss various aspects of bilateral and multilateral formats of the Azerbaijani-Russian relations, the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and the role of Russia in the negotiation process as a Co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group.

    During a short working visit, S.Lavrov to meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov and other officials.

