Russian Foreign Minister arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov paid a working visit to Azerbaijan.

Report informs, during the visit planned to discuss various aspects of bilateral and multilateral formats of the Azerbaijani-Russian relations, the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and the role of Russia in the negotiation process as a Co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group.

During a short working visit, S.Lavrov to meet with his Azerbaijani counterpart Elmar Mammadyarov and other officials.