Rumen Radev: Bulgaria expects increase in gas supplies from Azerbaijan

Bulgaria is interested in increasing natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev told journalists before the start of the European Political Community (EPC) Summit, according to Report's correspondent in Dublin.

"We have certain needs, and we will be grateful if Azerbaijan can supply more gas to Bulgaria. And not only to Bulgaria," he said.

Radev noted that cooperation between the two countries is developing not only in the field of gas supplies but also in other areas. In particular, the parties are working on a green energy corridor project.

According to him, during COP29 in Baku, Bulgaria proposed to begin implementing this project without delay, using overland power lines and connections between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Bulgaria.

"The corresponding agreement was signed two days ago at COP31 in Antalya (the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Bulgaria-Türkiye green energy corridor - ed.). Therefore, we are moving forward and cherish our friendship and cooperation with Azerbaijan," Radev emphasized.