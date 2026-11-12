Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 European Political Community Summit

    Rumen Radev: Bulgaria expects increase in gas supplies from Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 15:08
    Rumen Radev: Bulgaria expects increase in gas supplies from Azerbaijan

    Bulgaria is interested in increasing natural gas supplies from Azerbaijan, Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev told journalists before the start of the European Political Community (EPC) Summit, according to Report's correspondent in Dublin.

    "We have certain needs, and we will be grateful if Azerbaijan can supply more gas to Bulgaria. And not only to Bulgaria," he said.

    Radev noted that cooperation between the two countries is developing not only in the field of gas supplies but also in other areas. In particular, the parties are working on a green energy corridor project.

    According to him, during COP29 in Baku, Bulgaria proposed to begin implementing this project without delay, using overland power lines and connections between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Bulgaria.

    "The corresponding agreement was signed two days ago at COP31 in Antalya (the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Bulgaria-Türkiye green energy corridor - ed.). Therefore, we are moving forward and cherish our friendship and cooperation with Azerbaijan," Radev emphasized.

    Rumen Radev Energy cooperation Green energy European Political Community Summit Gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Europe Bulgaria
    Rumen Radev: "Bolqarıstan Azərbaycan qazının tədarükünün artacağına ümid edir"
    Румен Радев: Болгария рассчитывает на увеличение поставок газа из Азербайджана
    MiniBoss
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    16:19
    SOCAR's STAR refinery raises diesel output by 3.6% in September
    Energy
    16:07
    Photo
    Kamran Aliyev discusses cooperation with his Argentine counterpart
    Foreign policy
    15:49
    Analyst: Ilham Aliyev's regional policy is important for Georgia
    Foreign policy
    15:32
    Allahshukur Pashazada to attend Muscat Plan of Action Forum
    Religion
    15:23
    Zelenskyy: Ukraine not to agree to enshrine neutral status in constitution
    Other countries
    15:16
    Photo
    Video
    Azerbaijan holds another training session for reservists
    Domestic policy
    15:11
    Pashinyan: Armenia could join EU within next 20 years
    Region
    14:59
    Photo
    Details of Denmark's military aid package for Ukraine revealed
    Region
    14:44
    Canada, US make progress on trade deal, Carney says
    Business
    All News Feed