​Romanian Ambassador: Azerbaijan is an important partner for NATO

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ On the occasion of his working visit to Sheki on 23-25 November 2015, Ambassador of Romania to the Republic of Azerbaijan H.E. Mr. Daniel Cristian Ciobanu delivered on November 24, 2015 a lecture at the Azerbaijan Teachers Institute Sheki branch on the perspectives of NATO-Azerbaijan partnership.

Report was told in the Romanian Embassy in Azerbaijan, the lecture was organized within the mandate Romanian diplomatic mission is fulfilling as NATO Contact Point Embassy in the Republic of Azerbaijan (for the fourth time in a row) and was part of the Embassy’s public diplomacy campaign aimed at disseminating information about the policies of NATO and benefits of NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation. A large public participated at the event, including local officials, teachers, students and journalists.

Ambassador highlighted that NATO is one of the world’s major international institutions. The values of individual liberty, democracy, human rights and the rule of law are at the heart of NATO’s transatlantic bound. Azerbaijan is a valuable and reliable partner for NATO in a very important region. Relations between NATO and Azerbaijan are developing in the benefit of both sides and have a strategic value.

Ambassador underlined that close cooperation between NATO and Azerbaijan is beneficial to the stability and security of Black Sea-Caspian Sea area, encouraging also fast development of energy projects and joint initiatives among countries sharing similar tasks and objectives.

Romania acts in a position of a NATO member that can share its recent experience of Euro-Atlantic integration, presenting best practices and providing expertise on the implementation of reforms in the security and defense sectors in accordance to NATO standards.

Ambassador said that Romania considers appropriate to increase visibility of energy security on NATO’s agenda and actively involve partners like Azerbaijan.

Ambassador concluded that there is big potential for NATO-Azerbaijan cooperation in the coming years.