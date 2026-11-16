Romania to hold talks with Azerbaijan, Armenia and Türkiye on Black Sea security

Romania plans to hold talks with Azerbaijan, Armenia and Türkiye on security and the development of transport connectivity in the Black Sea region, Romanian Foreign Minister Dan Neculăescu said ahead of a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

According to Report's European bureau, he specified that a separate ministerial-level meeting focusing on the Black Sea region was scheduled to take place following the Council meeting. The event will also involve the European Union's partner countries.

"It is important to discuss not only connectivity but also security. This is of great importance, and the views of our partners are also very important," the minister said.

He stressed that Bucharest attaches particular importance to discussing these issues with regional partners.