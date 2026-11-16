Ilham Aliyev COP31
    Ilham Aliyev COP31

    Romania to hold talks with Azerbaijan, Armenia and Türkiye on Black Sea security

    Foreign policy
    • 16 November, 2026
    • 12:51
    Romania to hold talks with Azerbaijan, Armenia and Türkiye on Black Sea security

    Romania plans to hold talks with Azerbaijan, Armenia and Türkiye on security and the development of transport connectivity in the Black Sea region, Romanian Foreign Minister Dan Neculăescu said ahead of a meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels.

    According to Report's European bureau, he specified that a separate ministerial-level meeting focusing on the Black Sea region was scheduled to take place following the Council meeting. The event will also involve the European Union's partner countries.

    "It is important to discuss not only connectivity but also security. This is of great importance, and the views of our partners are also very important," the minister said.

    He stressed that Bucharest attaches particular importance to discussing these issues with regional partners.

    EU Foreign Affairs Council Black Sea
    Buxarest Qara dəniz bölgəsində təhlükəsizliklə bağlı Bakı, Ankara və İrəvanla müzakirələr aparacaq
    Румыния инициирует переговоры с Баку, Анкарой и Ереваном по безопасности Черноморского региона
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