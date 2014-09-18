​Robert Cekuta: Azerbaijan is the country with rich history and high potential

Baku. 18 September. REPORT.AZ/ The candidate for a post of the Ambassador of the USA to Azerbaijan, the representative of the State from New York Robert Francis Cekuta spoke at hearings in Committee on Foreign Affairs of Senate of the USA.

Report informs, Cekuta expressed gratitude to the President Barack Obama and the Secretary of State John Kerry for the rendered trust and his promotion to this position.

"For all my career I have protected interests of the USA abroad, and I intend to use my gained experience to advance interests of my country in Azerbaijan too," he stated during his speech in the Senate.

Robert Cekuta also said that Azerbaijan is the country with rich history and a potential for the brilliant future: "The USA and Azerbaijan are for stable, democratic and the prospering Azerbaijan having strategic relations with the USA and our European allies," Cekuta claimed.

The candidate for a post of the Ambassador in Azerbaijan also raised the issue of Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He stated that as a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States continues to assist all sides as they seek to achieve a peaceful, lasting negotiated settlement of the conflict based on the UN Charter and relevant documents.

The Ambassador of the USA to Armenia Richard Mills also ran for office along with Robert Cekuta in Committee on Foreign Affairs of the Senate of the USA.

At the beginning of July the White house proposed Robert Cekuta's candidacy for a position of the American Ambassador to Azerbaijan. If his candidacy is approved by the Senate of the USA, Cekuta will succeed Richard Morningstar on this post. Morningstar stepped down from office in the summer this year and left Azerbaijan.