Resident Coordinator: UN ready to help Azerbaijan in youth development

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ UN is ready to help government of Azerbaijan in the field of youth development. This issue will be reflected in the new framework agreement on partnership between Azerbaijan and United Nations.

Report informs, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isakzai said on panel discussions on the theme "The role of youth in achieving sustainable development in Azerbaijan" at the University of ADA dedicated to the 71th anniversary of the UN.

He noted that the establishment of the National Coordinating Council for Sustainable Development in Azerbaijan that "demonstrates commitment of Azerbaijan" to implementation of the objectives of sustainable development of UN would be very important for UN.

"We welcome these steps of the Government of Azerbaijan. Furthermore, the European Youth Forum opened in Ganja this year and 7th Forum of Civilizations held in Baku in April", he recalled.