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    Prosecutor General: Azerbaijan places special emphasis on corruption prevention

    Foreign policy
    • 28 October, 2026
    • 11:46
    Prosecutor General: Azerbaijan places special emphasis on corruption prevention

    Azerbaijan has carried out judicial and law enforcement reforms, Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev said at the 3rd High-Level Meeting of Anti-Corruption Authorities of the OIC Member States in Baku, Report informs.

    Aliyev noted that specialized anti-corruption institutions have been established in line with international best practices: "The Anti-Corruption Commission is the body responsible for shaping the national anti-corruption policy. The Commission develops action plans and strategies and oversees their implementation. The Anti-Corruption Directorate General operates as a specialized law enforcement body within the prosecution service. It conducts preliminary investigations into corruption-related crimes and is authorized to carry out operational and investigative measures."

    The Prosecutor General highlighted that Azerbaijan places special emphasis not only on punitive measures but also on preventing corruption: "In this regard, ASAN Service centers, which provide public services transparently through a coordinated one-stop-shop system, have made a significant contribution to ensuring transparency in the public administration sector."

    Kamran Aliyev Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan Fight against corruption Anti-corruption reforms
    Baş Prokuror: Azərbaycan yalnız cəza tədbirlərinə deyil, həm də korrupsiyanın qarşısının alınmasına xüsusi diqqət yetirir
    Кямран Алиев: Азербайджан уделяет особое внимание предотвращению коррупции
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