Baku. 12 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani first lady, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva has been awarded Hilal-e Pakistan order of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain signed a relevant executive order.

Mehriban Aliyeva is the first ever first lady to be honored with Hilal-e Pakistan order.