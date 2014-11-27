President of Azerbaijan receives delegation led by Prime Minister of Korea

Baku. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the delegation led by Prime Minister of Korea Jung Hong-won. Report informs, President Ilham Aliyev expressed his confidence that Prime Minister of Korea Jung Hong-won's visit will stimulate the bilateral relations.

"We are pleased with the development of relations. The relationship is increasing very rapidly. It covers new fields and has good potential for the growth. Strong relationships in political level helps to achieve good results in economic and business sectors. Most of your companies are actively involved in various projects in Azerbaijan. Also, I am sure that your visit will give new impetus to bilateral relations and will be beneficial" - President stated.

South Korean Prime Minister Jung Hong-won stressed that he attaches great importance to the visit: "Because Azerbaijan is the center of Culture of Caucasus, as well as, the Caspian region. Mr. President, I am glad to meet you and thank you for the warm welcome. I know that your father Heydar Aliyev achieved rapid economic growth and you also achieve successful results.

Mr. President, Azerbaijan grows rapidly on the basis of political stability under your leadership. The revenues of your country have increased 10 times during your presidency and it can be considered as a wonder of Azerbaijan. Therefore, I would like to express my great respect to you. We established diplomatic relations 20 years ago. This is a short period of time. However, our relationship is developing speedily."

They exchanged views on the perspectives of cooperation in infrastructure, energy, construction, information technology, investment and other areas between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Korea during the meeting.