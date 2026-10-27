President of Azerbaijan: Representatives of all ethnic groups and religions fought as one iron fist during Second Garabagh War
Foreign policy
- 27 October, 2026
- 10:42
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
"We enjoy a very high level of solidarity, mutual respect, and mutual understanding, and we are all united around our national ideas. One of them is Azerbaijanism, which embraces all the peoples of Azerbaijan," President Ilham Aliyev said in his speech at the 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue.
According to Report, emphasizing that this unity manifested itself during the most challenging periods in Azerbaijan's independent history, the head of state noted that during Armenia's military aggression and occupation, as well as the Second Garabagh War, representatives of all ethnic groups and religions fought as one iron fist, which became a symbol of Azerbaijan's victory.
İlham Əliyev: Vətən müharibəsində bütün etnik qrup və dinlərin nümayəndələri bir "dəmir yumruq" kimi vuruşdu
Ильхам Алиев: Во II Карабахской войне представители всех этнических групп и конфессий сражались как единый "Железный кулак"
Latest News
09:34
ADB approves new TA project for countries in Caucasus, Central Asia, MongoliaFinance
09:24
Deputy director of Serbia's Security and Information Agency dismissedOther countries
09:18
CBA currency exchange rates (12.11.2026)Finance
09:11
Vučić to completely ignore presidential election in SerbiaOther countries
09:03
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (12.11.2026)Finance
08:53
Leaders from around 50 countries, including Azerbaijan, to gather in Dublin for EPC summitOther countries
08:44
Kobakhidze: Over 70% of Georgians support EU membershipRegion
08:32
Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on Constitution Day of AzerbaijanDomestic policy
08:26
Post marking Constitution Day shared on President Ilham Aliyev's social media accountsDomestic policy