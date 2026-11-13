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    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in Dublin

    Foreign policy
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 01:51
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in Dublin

    On November 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Andy Burnham in Dublin, Report informs.

    They first exchanged the "Joint Declaration on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland."

    During the conversation, it was emphasized that the adoption of the Declaration would formally elevate relations between the two countries to a qualitatively new level. They noted that even before the adoption of the document, relations between Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland had already been characterized by a strategic partnership.

    Touching upon more than 30 years of successful energy cooperation between the two countries, the head of state said that the United Kingdom is the largest European investor in Azerbaijan.

    The sides noted that broad opportunities also exist for cooperation in renewable energy, high technologies and artificial intelligence. In this regard, the two leaders highlighted the importance of high-level official visits from the United Kingdom to Azerbaijan and discussions held in recent months.

    The meeting also included an exchange of views on issues on the international agenda.

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in Dublin
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in Dublin

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