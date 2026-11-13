Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the European Council in Dublin

    Foreign policy
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 01:33
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the European Council in Dublin

    On November 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the European Council António Costa in Dublin, Report's correspondent in Ireland informs.

    António Costa expressed satisfaction with the development of relations between Azerbaijan and the European Union and recalled his visit to Azerbaijan. He invited President Ilham Aliyev to visit the European Union to continue discussions on Azerbaijan-EU dialogue and cooperation.

    The head of state recalled European Council President António Costa's visit to Azerbaijan and noted that it had created good opportunities for further developing bilateral relations.

    Highlighting Azerbaijan's role as a reliable partner in Europe's energy supply and security, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan currently exports gas to 10 EU member states.

    They underlined the importance of reviewing long-term energy contracts and financial mechanisms in the context of continuing successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in gas supplies.

    During the meeting, the sides discussed Azerbaijan-EU cooperation in the energy sector, including renewable energy. In this regard, they highlighted the agreement reached between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, and Bulgaria on exporting renewable energy to the European market.

    It was noted that the European Union's assessment of the Nakhchivan railway project would be completed soon.

    The sides highlighted the importance of the Middle Corridor, and exchanged views on the development of transport links and connectivity.

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the European Council in Dublin
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the European Council in Dublin

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