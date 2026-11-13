Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit

    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Romania in Dublin

    Foreign policy
    • 13 November, 2026
    • 01:19
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Romania in Dublin

    On November 12, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of Romania Nicușor Dan in Dublin, Report informs.

    President Nicușor Dan expressed his satisfaction at meeting the head of state, emphasized the friendly relations between the two countries, and said he would be pleased to welcome the President of Azerbaijan on a visit to Romania.

    President Ilham Aliyev said that relations between the two countries were developing on the basis of strategic partnership and stressed that there were significant opportunities to further expand bilateral ties.

    Building on their bilateral discussions, the heads of state exchanged views on deepening their strategic partnership, advancing key energy and connectivity projects, and implementing a shared political and economic agenda.

    It was emphasized that Azerbaijan was an important partner for Romania, including in ensuring Europe's energy security. The sides noted the promising prospects for continued energy cooperation and highlighted the considerable potential for developing cooperation linking the Caspian Sea and the Black Sea.

    During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on connectivity, intercity relations, and cooperation in science and education, and discussed prospects for cooperation in the defense industry.

    The importance of recent visits between the two countries at various levels was underscored.

    President Nicușor Dan noted that Heydar Aliyev Park in Bucharest was an important part of the humanitarian and cultural dimension of bilateral relations and said that renovation work in the park was progressing well.

    Ilham Aliyev Nicușor Dan European Political Community Summit
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