    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of Slovakia

    Foreign policy
    • 09 December, 2025
    • 16:07
    President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of Slovakia

    On December 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with Robert Fico, Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, in Bratislava, Report informs.

    The Prime Minister of Slovakia welcomed the President of Azerbaijan.

    President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Robert Fico posed together for photographs.

    Photo
    İlham Əliyevin Slovakiyanın Baş naziri ilə təkbətək görüşü olub
    Photo
    Состоялась встреча Ильхама Алиева с премьером Словакии в формате один на один

