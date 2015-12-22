Afghanistan president pays official visit to Azerbaijan - PHOTO

Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ Today President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, Mohammad Ashraf Ghani paid official visit to Azerbaijan Republic.

Report informs, guard of honor was lined in honor of the distinguished guest at Heydar Aliyev International Airport, decorated with national flags of both countries.

Mohammad Ashraf Ghani was welcomed by First Deputy PM of Azerbaijan Republic, Yagub Eyyubov and other officials at the airport.

***

An official welcoming ceremony for President of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani has been held.

A guard of honor was arranged for President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani in the square decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to President Ilham Aliyev.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev welcomed President of Afghanistan Mohammad Ashraf Ghani.

The chief of the guard of honor reported to the Afghan President.

The national anthems of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan were played.

President Ilham Aliyev and President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani reviewed the guard of honor.

The President of Afghanistan saluted Azerbaijani soldiers.

State and government officials of the Republic of Azerbaijan were introduced to President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani, and members of the Afghan delegation were introduced to President Ilham Aliyev.

The guard of honor marched in front of the heads of state to the accompaniment of a military march.

The presidents posed for official photos.