President Ilham Aliyev urges world leaders to take responsibility for climate action
Foreign policy
- 14 November, 2026
- 21:19
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Turkish journalist, blogger and security analyst Hamid Ihtiyar asked Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev about climate change at the COP31 Leaders' Summit in Antalya.
Report informs that the blogger asked, "If you were president of the world, what would you change about how we tackle climate change?"
President Ilham Aliyev said he would advise every leader to take responsibility for addressing climate change in their own country and do everything they could to protect the planet.
Ihtiyar thanked Aliyev for taking the time to speak with him and share his views on the planet's future.
Ihtiyar also interviewed other leaders at COP31, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
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