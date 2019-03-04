 Top

President Ilham Aliyev receives Saudi Arabian delegation

Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Governor of the General Investment Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, co-chair of Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission on Cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, technology, culture, sports and youth Ibrahim bin Abdul Rahman Al-Omar, Report informs citing AzerTag.

