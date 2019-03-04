Baku. 4 March. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received a delegation led by Governor of the General Investment Authority of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, co-chair of Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Joint Commission on Cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, investment, technology, culture, sports and youth Ibrahim bin Abdul Rahman Al-Omar, Report informs citing AzerTag.
President Ilham Aliyev receives Saudi Arabian delegation
https://report.az/storage/news/b0aafbad0f3fa10182d9226670720204/0c9cce2c-3ad7-4883-9f80-5be19eda0ea7_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- Embassy: New US ambassador will arrive in Azerbaijan soon 05 March, 2019 / 17:30
- Romanian Ambassador: Black Sea - Caspian Sea transport corridor to benefit to overall region 05 March, 2019 / 16:44
- Foreign Minister: Slovakia will open its embassy in Azerbaijan 05 March, 2019 / 15:29
- Salome Zurabishvili: "Composition of commissions on delimitation of Georgian-Azerbaijani border should be renewed" 05 March, 2019 / 14:53
- Azerbaijani FM meets with OSCE Chairman-in-Office in Baku 05 March, 2019 / 13:36
- Swiss delegation arrives in Baku for political consultations - PHOTO 05 March, 2019 / 13:30
- President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by EBRD President 05 March, 2019 / 13:10
- President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office 05 March, 2019 / 11:51
- Baku hosting int'l conference on prevention of illegal activity in occupied lands 05 March, 2019 / 10:16
- OSCE Chairman-in-Office arrives in Azerbaijan 05 March, 2019 / 08:39
News DepartmentNews Author