President Ilham Aliyev receives Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu - UPDATED

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has today received Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu.

President Ilham Aliyev noted the importance of a meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Turkey to be held in Baku today. He expressed his confidence that the event will feature the discussion of cooperation issues and that appropriate decisions aimed at developing the trilateral cooperation will be made.

President Ilham Aliyev said the 22nd Istanbul meeting of the World Petroleum Congress played a crucial role in increasing the influence of this organization. The head of state recalled his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the Congress.

The President noted that the Turkish FM's visit to Azerbaijan once again paves the way for discussion of the issues relating to bilateral relationship. President Ilham Aliyev hailed the strengthening of Azerbaijan-Turkey ties, saying good results have been yielded in all areas.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu extended greetings and best wishes of President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the head of state. He noted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hails President Ilham Aliyev's attending the Istanbul-hosted 22nd meeting of the World Petroleum Congress. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said that his country commends Azerbaijan for holding the events commemorating the July 15 attempted coup d'etat in Turkey. The Turkish FM offered his condolences to President Ilham Aliyev and the people of Azerbaijan on the killing of Azerbaijani civilians on the line of contact as a result of the recent provocation of the Armenian military units. Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu noted that the people of Turkey feel happy for Azerbaijan's achievements in all spheres under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev. Pointing out the trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkmen and Turkish foreign ministers to be held today, FM Çavuşoğlu hailed the importance of the event in terms of the development of regional cooperation and bilateral relations.

They exchanged views on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and asked Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu to communicate his greetings to the Turkish President.