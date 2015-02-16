President Ilham Aliyev receives Iranian Foreign Minister

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev received the delegation led by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif. Report informs, Mohammad Javad Zarif conveyed the greetings of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to the head of state.

Azerbaijani President noted that the relationship between the two countries covers all the fields and stressed the importance of various reciprocal visits in strengthening relations. President Ilham Aliyev also noted the importance of the decisions made during his meetings with Iranian President Hassan Rohani. The head of state said that the visit of the Iranian delegation headed by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will be fruitful and contribute to further expansion of relations. Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif stated that bilateral relations between the two countries have a deep history.The sides discussed to submit the proposals and projects in culture and tourism to the Ministry during the meeting.

The President expressed his gratitude for the greetings of President Hassan Rouhani and asked him to convey his greetings to the Iranian leader.