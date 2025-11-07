Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package

    President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of Slovakia

    Foreign policy
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 14:01
    President Ilham Aliyev receives delegation led by Deputy Prime Minister of Slovakia

    President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received a delegation from the Slovak Republic led by Robert Kaliňák, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, on November 7.

    According to Report, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense of Slovakia congratulated the head of state on the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War and expressed gratitude for the invitation to the military parade to be held on this occasion.

    Robert Kaliňák also conveyed greetings from Prime Minister of Slovakia Robert Fico to President Ilham Aliyev.

    The head of state expressed gratitude for the greetings and asked that his own greetings be conveyed to the Prime Minister of Slovakia.

    President Ilham Aliyev highly appreciated the participation of the delegation led by Robert Kaliňák in the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War to be held in Baku the following day.

    The Deputy Prime Minister extended congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on the achievements in normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia and advancing the peace agenda reached in Washington.

    Expressing gratitude for the congratulations, the head of state underlined the historical significance of the documents signed with the participation of the President of the United States to advance the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, emphasizing their role in ensuring lasting peace in the region.

    Robert Kaliňák noted that Slovakia looks forward to President Ilham Aliyev"s visit to the country.

    During the conversation, they described bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Slovakia as strategic partnership based on mutual understanding and support, and highlighted opportunities for expanding cooperation in various areas, including military and defense industry sectors.

    They also touched upon Slovakia"s support for the expansion of Azerbaijan-European Union and Azerbaijan-NATO relations.

    Ilham Aliyev Slovakia Azerbaijan Robert Kaliňák
    Photo
    İlham Əliyev Slovakiya Baş nazirinin müavininin başçılıq etdiyi nümayəndə heyətini qəbul edib
    Photo
    Президент Ильхам Алиев принял делегацию во главе с вице-премьером Словакии

    Latest News

    15:22

    Prime Minister of Pakistan arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

    Foreign policy
    15:14

    Aykhan Hajizada: New era has begun in Baku-Paris bilateral relations

    Foreign policy
    15:03

    Hajizada: Baku hopes Yerevan will fulfill its commitments not to deploy third-party forces on the border

    Foreign policy
    14:55

    Minister: Utilization of municipal subsidies and grants remains very low

    Finance
    14:45

    OPEC Fund delegation visits Area-1 wind farm in Azerbaijan's Gobustan

    Energy
    14:35

    President of Türkiye congratulates Ilham Aliyev on 5th Anniversary of Victory

    Foreign policy
    14:31

    Slovakia's deputy PM to observe Victory Day parade in Baku

    Foreign policy
    14:29

    Azerbaijan not planning to revoke tax benefits, says official

    Finance
    14:24

    Azerbaijan's flag bearers for Islamic Solidarity Games opening ceremony revealed

    Individual sports
    All News Feed